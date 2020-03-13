Jim Boeheim Reacts to NCAA Cancellation on Big Board Sports

With the cancellation of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments as well as the spring championships, the careers of countless student-athletes has been abruptly cut short. Dreams of winning a title now gone. A wild, middle of March run through the tournament with teams gaining the Cinderella tag, vanished.

Syracuse won its first ACC Tournament game in a rout over North Carolina and a day later, the season was over.

Head coach Jim Boeheim joined us on Friday morning to react to the news of the NCAA canceling the basketball tournaments.