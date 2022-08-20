New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.

In order to be eligible for either a business track or non-profit track license, an applicant must provide the following:

• Have a marijuana-related offense conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have had a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA marijuana-related offense conviction in the State of New York.

• Have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.

The application portal will be open on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board said,

Today’s announcement brings us to the precipice of legal, licensed cannabis sales in New York State. With the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, New York has affirmed our commitment to making sure the first sales are conducted by those harmed by prohibition. We’re writing a new playbook for what an equitable launch of a cannabis industry looks like, and hope future states follow our lead.

