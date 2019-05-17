Camden High School Placed in Brief Lockdown Friday Morning

Normal activities have resumed at Camden High School following a brief lockdown Friday Morning.

An Oneida County Sheriff's Office Special Patrol Officer alerted the road patrol to a potential threat the school on Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Camden police, the sheriff's office and New York State Police all responded to secure the area.

It was determined there was no direct threat regarding the school and at no time was the public in danger, sheriff's officials said. School activities continued shortly after it was determined there was no threat, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.