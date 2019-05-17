Help Find Missing Engagement Ring In Rome Or Utica

One Central New Yorker is on the hunt for a missing engagement ring. She feels she lost it in Rome. Can you help find it?

On Reddit, user u/mrsrachel333 posted asking for help:

Missing Engagement Ring!!! My engagement ring fell off my finger last week. I’m not sure where in the Rome or Utica, NY area. Willing to offer a reward for its safe return. Thank you in advance for your help."

The poster explains that she was shopping at the Tops in Rome and spent time at the JFK arena in Rome. She is worried it fell in the ground in the parking lot somewhere and someone picked it up.

If you have any information, you can contact this user on Reddit .