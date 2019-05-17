Danish Politician Now Using Pornhub Ads

It's a hard election in Denmark's general election. A really long, hard, about to hit it's climax election.

A Danish politician has placed a campaign ad on PornHub ahead of Denmark's general election. Why's that? 'The politician explains "you have to be where your voters are" and he knows his voters.

Joachim B Olsen confirmed his ads on his Facebook page:

An advert of him in a suit appeared on the porn-streaming website with the crude slogan: "When you're done w******, vote for Jokke." Jokke is a nickname for Joachim."

SkyNews is reporting that he defended the ad in an interview with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

It's a hard election, and you got to get those votes.