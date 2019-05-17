If your kid plays sports, you've seen THAT mom (or dad) - but you've probably never seen one this bad.

A video shows a mom on the sidelines of a youth basketball tournament TRIPPING a kid on the team opposing her son's. According to the report, the mom was also encouraging players on her kid's team to "elbow the other players in the face." Nice, mom.

