FDA Recalls 3 Types Of Contaminated Tattoo Ink

Three separate types of tattoo ink have been recalled due to contamination that can cause serious injury.

The recalled tattoo inks are contaminated with microorganisms that can cause skin infections and permanent scarring when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure.

The following tattoo ink has been recalled:

1:

fda.gov

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots).

2.

fda.gov

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

3.

fda.gov

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include the appearance of rashes or lesions consisting of red papules in areas where the contaminated ink has been applied. Some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring. Indications of infection can be difficult to recognize as other conditions (e.g., allergic reactions) may initially have similar signs and symptoms, leading to misdiagnosis and ineffective treatments.

If you have experienced symptoms of a tattoo infection consult your healthcare professional and inform their tattoo artist and report the injury to MedWatch : FDA’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.