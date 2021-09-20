Buy This Adorable $425,000 Upstate NY Motel Right Now on Ebay

The last place I would expect to be able to purchase a $425,000 income property is on the auction website Ebay, but that's exactly where it's being sold.

It's described as a "well maintained and established 20 unit motel situated on NYS Rt 3. Just a few miles outside of Fort Drum, Watertown, and Black River area" of Northern Upstate New York. There's a walking trail, a pond, and adjacent home on the property which could be occupied by an owner or a manager, or also used as an income rental.

The Ebay listing gives perspective buyers the opportunity to "buy now" or make an offer. More information about the property is available on the Davidson's Hotel Facebook page.

"This quaint property boasts a rented home, 3 separate buildings for motel rentals, almost 10 acres of land complete w/ private wooded trail system and pond. The main house offers 4 Beds/ 2 Baths, sunporch, brick fp, oak kitchen and hardwood floors. The motel offers office space and reception area. Public water and sewer and state maintained highway. This is a truly unique opportunity w/ multiple options for rental income!"

The Ebay post was listed by licensed real estate broker, Amanda Miller.

Buy This $425K Eclectic Upstate NY Motel and Adjacent House...on Ebay 10 acres of beautiful real estate opportunity with a house, and a 20-unit motel on 10-acres of Upstate New York property that includes a private nature trail and a quaint pond. Includes public water and sewer. Located near Watertown on Route 3. Make an Offer or Buy it Now on Ebay! Message Licensed Real Estate Broker Amanda Miller to gain entry.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.