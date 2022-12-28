Busted! New York Jets’ Assistant Coach Banned from NFL, and Here’s Why

The NFL has completed its investigation into New York Jets' assistant coach, Miles Austin, and the results weren't in his favor.

A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Austin racked up 5,273 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns as a wide receiver. After spending time as a scout with the Dallas Cowboys, Austin turned to coaching, and is currently in his second season as the wide receivers coach of the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, it'll be a while before Austin has the chance to complete his third season at that post.

New York Jets' WR Coach Miles Austin Receives One-Year NFL Ban

As reported in a story by ESPN, New York Jets' assistant coach Miles Austin has received a suspension from the NFL of at least one year for violating the league's gambling policy.

Austin had been under investigation for a while, according to the report, after evidence was found that he had been gambling on sports outside of college football and the NFL. The league has reportedly been tracking his betting online, and apparently, compiled enough evidence to hit him with a suspension.

Austin's attorney, Bill Deni, released the following statement earlier on Friday:

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension." - Bill Deni

The league stated that it would have no further comment until Austin's appeal is handled.

Austin will have to apply for reinstatement after serving his ban, which is a minimum of one year from today. His status with the New York Jets remains to be seen.

This is at least the second suspension for gambling that the NFL has handed out in 2022. Then-Atlanta Falcons' wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely by the league after it was discovered that he had been gambling on NFL games. Since Austin was not caught betting on his own games, it appears as though his punishment will be less severe.

Either way, it's a bad mistake from Austin, and a tough blow to a Jets' team that has been hurting for offensive production since the calendar hit December.

