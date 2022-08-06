NY Yankee Legend’s Former House For Sale! What’s It Look Like Now?

It's not everyday that you have the chance to buy a house that was previously owned by a New York Yankees' legend.

That said, the opportunity now exists, as the former house of Lou Gehrig is officially on the market. The New Rochelle, New York property is officially listed on Zillow, and was also publicized by the website 6SQFT.

This four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,154 square-foot beauty is currently listed for $1,459,000. The property itself is listed at 0.25 Acres, which is very manageable in terms of up-keep. It was originally built in 1905, and based on the photos you'll see below, is in immaculate shape to this day.

The 6SQFT article explains that Gehrig bought the house for his parents in 1927, but did spent a bit of time living in it himself. That year also happened to be the year that Gehrig put together one of the best seasons in MLB history, hitting .373, with 218 hits, 47 of which were home runs.

Gehrig made a rough estimate of $361,500 from 1923 to 1939, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lou Gehrig is considered one of the greatest hitters ever to play in Major League Baseball. He had a penchant for breaking record during his career, as well. At the time, he set a record for career grand slams, and held the record for consecutive games played for more than half a century.

Gehrig's life story is also one of the more tragic tales that baseball has seen. He was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that forced him to retire in 1939, and ultimately claimed his life in 1941. He was an incredible baseball player, and a pillar of hope and perseverance in his later years.

And now, you have the chance to live in the same home that he did during his later years. Take a look below at some of the stunning shots inside and out, of the New Rochelle house that housed the Gehrig family.

