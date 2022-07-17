Disgrace! These Ten Scandals Rocked the New York Sports World

Sports scandals: they don't happen often, but when they do, they can rock a team, and its fans, to their cores.

The sporting world has seen countless controversies and scandals, ranging in severity and reach, over the years. With New York being one of the most populous "sports states" in the country, naturally, the Empire State has been the setting for its fair share of controversies.

Which scandals do you remember best?

We dove back into the history books, and reminisced about some of the most memorable scandals and controversies in New York sports history. We focused not only on the "big four" sports teams in New York, but also some of the other sporting events that have been held here, and the issues that have come up during those.

Some of these stories, you'll probably remember pretty well, such as the impact of The Mitchell Report on Major League Baseball, and the possible rigging of an NBA Draft Lottery in a New York team's favor. Others, however, may be new to some people, such as a New York little league star turning out to be too good to be true, and a marathon runner also being discovered as a liar.

No matter who, what or where they involve, scandals in sports are fascinating. Not only that, but they're also polarizing, often splitting fanbases down the middle, and pitting sides against one another in uncomfortable situations.

With that being said, we recapped ten of the most memorable scandals that have hit New York sports, and included them below. Who's side are you on?

