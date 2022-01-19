Buffalo Singing Cops Eliminated First on Amazing Race Given Second Chance

The singing Buffalo police officers are getting another chance to race around the world for the $1 million grand prize.

In an exciting twist, The Amazing Race is bringing back previously eliminated teams and that includes Michael Norwood Jr. and Armonde 'Moe' Badger, the singing Buffalo cops.

Credit - Moe Badger via Instagram
The coronavirus pandemic forced The Amazing Race to take a 19 month 'Pit Stop' before restarting in Switzerland. But 4 teams weren't able to return to the race. So for the first time, the reality show brought back the 2 previously eliminated teams, including Michael and Moe, the singing police officers from Buffalo.

"We're back," Moe shared on Facebook.

Michael and Moe were the first team to be eliminated after royally messing up a mural puzzle challenge in England.

Credit - Amazing Race via YouTube
The two police officers received national fame when a 2019 video of their singing talents went viral. Now they're getting a second chance to go global.

To prepare for the big race, Norwood lost 50 pounds. Badger lost seven. “What I did was mostly watch him,” Badger joked with WIBV.

This isn't the first team from Buffalo to appear on The Amazing Race. Katie and Max Bichler came in second on season 22. There have been a few winners from Upstate New York too. Brennan Swain of Rochester, New York, and her partner Rob Frisbee won the first season and Brent and Josh of Sharon Springs won season 21.

See how Michael and Moe do this time around when  The Amazing Race” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

