A Buffalo man has been sentenced to spend up to 32 years behind bars for a deadly shooting. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 23-year-old man could spend anywhere from 27.5 years to 32 years in prison. Mario K. Washington, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced on Monday, January 10, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. He pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in a different case. Both charges are felonies. After he is released from prison he will receive 5 years of post-release supervision.

On July 1, 2020, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Washington shot and killed 28-year-old Shariff Jackson, who was sitting in a car in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Jackson died at the scene. In the illegal gun case, police found the loaded weapon when they searched his home on Chelsea Place. It was hidden in the basement.

57 People Killed in Buffalo By Guns This Year, Here's Each Incident

It's no secret that Buffalo has been plagued by gun violence for years. We actually had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with guns in the state. Some people in the community want the media to stay silent about gun violence in our communities. I've heard from people who are more upset with me and the media for covering gun violence and deaths it causes, than the people who are actually committing the crimes. We are losing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and children to this epidemic. It not only affects those who choose that lifestyle, but many innocent bystanders have lost their lives. Families and communities alike are being destroyed by the deadly decisions of just a small percentage of people. Last year alone, we lost at least 57 people to gun violence. Those 57 people have families and friends who must now deal with those losses. You can see each of the incidents here.

