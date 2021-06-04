It seems like sometimes Utica Police take one step forward and three steps back. That is unfortunately the case with a brand new pending shooting investigation, which comes on the heels of an incredible day prior taking 3 illegal firearms off city streets.

While those weapons were removed from the public and the people in possession of them, five to be exact, facing charges police have to be frustrated by the most recent setback in the battle against gun violence.

Utica Police say officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Seymour Avenue at approximately 5PM Friday night for reports of 'shots fired.' Police say when they arrived they located a man laying in a driveway who was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to his lower body. The Utica Fire Department arrived on scene to tend to the wounded individual and transported him to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for medical treatment.

At the time of the release to the media, the condition of the victim was unknown and as of 6:19PM the victim was still undergoing emergency surgery. Police say they will update the public on the condition of the individual when it is known and available. Once again another individual is fighting for his life as a result of senseless violence in the city.

The identity of the shooting victim is not being released at this time and there are currently very few details in the case. Police say there are no leads or suspects at this time. Major Crimes is handling the investigation and are once again asking the public to provide any pertinent information that may be useful to them. The investigation is ongoing.

