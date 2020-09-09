Old McDonald had a farm, Ee i ee i o. On this farm he had Maple Bourbon ice cream, Ee i ee i o.

Old McDonald's Farm of Sackets Harbor is ready for their fall ice cream lineup. It's worth the drive from Central New York too.

This year you will find Pumpkin cheesecake, Maple Bourbon, and Aunt Pam’s Apple Pie.

Pumpkin cheesecake

Maple Bourbon (made with local maple syrup and St. Lawrence Distillery bourbon ) *Adults only for this flavor!

Aunt Pam’s Apple Pie- tastes just like our Aunt Pam’s Dutch apple pie . Topped with a homemade oatmeal crisp."

You can currently shop in person, or online, for all flavors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About Old McDonald's Farm

In 1986, “The Farmer’s Wife”, Nancy Robbins, founded Old McDonald’s Farm. Today, Old McDonald’s Farm offers educational, agricultural, hands- on adventure for “kids” of all ages.

At Old McDonald’s Farm, we take pleasure in providing kids and kids-at-heart with opportunities to learn about and have fun with agriculture. Old McDonald’s Farm is all hands-on, from feeding our huge cows, to petting and walking amongst dozens of goats, from touring our modern dairy farm, to your child's first pony ride!"

Fall activities and pumpkin picking is typically mid-September through Halloween.