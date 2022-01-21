PICS: Bills Fan Carves Spectacular 8 Ft Snow Sculpture to Honor Team

When Mother Nature gives you snow, lots and lots, of snow, you make stunning sculptures. An avid Buffalo Bills fan created one for the Buffalo Bills in Western New York.

Eric Jones has done it again. After Sunday's snowstorm, the West Clarksville native created another spectacular 8 foot by 12-foot monument to the team, and their quarterback Josh Allen took.

How it Was Made

Eric molded the sculpture Tuesday, carved it Wednesday and a painter came in to put on the finishing touches on Thursday. "Special thanks to Vinny Alejandro for coming out to paint, his work is incredible," Eric Jones said.

The sculpture can be viewed at the Block Barn on South Street in Cuba, New York. Everyone is asked to avoid touching it. You can take all the selfies you want, just don't ruin it for everyone else. Donations are also being accepted for Hope Rises, an organization aimed at lifting lives by highlighting good deeds around the world and helping families who need it most.

2021 Bills Snow Sculpture

This isn't the first time Jones has honored the Bills in snow. Last year he created several spectacular sculptures that were just as amazing as Buffalo's season.

Before the AFC Championship game, Jones built an 8 foot Josh Allen in his yard.

Playoff Helmet

When the team made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a giant Buffalo Bills helmet.

Allen & Diggs Dedication

After the heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chief last season, Jones celebrated the Bills season with an amazing dedication to Stephon Diggs/Josh Allen.

Eric also does professional caricatures. He created a shirt with Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs last season for the KC game. Ironically, the two teams meet again this year. Maybe they'll have better luck this time around.

Check out Eric's intricate work at Giveacaricature.com,on his Instagram page or check out the photos of his snow carvings along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe below.

