Fan Honors Bills With Snow Sculpture As Beautiful As Buffalo’s Season

A long time fan created a spectacular snow sculpture to honor the Bills and the tribute is just as amazing as Buffalo's season.

Eric Jones, is a professional pumpkin carver and caricature artist. He uses his unique talent to create stunning snow carvings in West Clarksville, New York. But his latest creation made be the best yet.

It started with some help from a few friends and two giant wooden boxes for the base.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

The end result with quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is sensational. You can see the latest snow sculpture at the Cuba block barn in Cuba New York. "Enjoy, drive thru, take selfies, but do not touch," said Jones who plans on having a light show and video Friday night around 6pm.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Jones also encouraged fans to "consider donating to Josh Allen's charity, the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Childrens Hospital, through the Cuba Chamber of Commerce."

This isn't the first snow sculpture honoring the Bills and their fantastic season. Before the AFC Championship game, Jones built an 8 foot Josh Allen in his yard, from only snow and spray paint.

After the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in decades, Jones built a Bills helmet.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones

Check out Eric's intricate work on several snow carvings he's already created this winter, along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe.

Spectacular Snow Carvings

Eric also does professional caricatures. He recently created a shirt with Allen and Patrick Mahomes. You can see his work and order one for yourself at Giveacaricature.com or visit his Instagram page.

Photo Credit - Eric Jones