There's snow sculptures, then there's what this guy creates, putting all others to shame.

Eric Jones is a professional pumpkin carver and caricature artist. He uses his unique talent to create spectacular snow carvings in western New York, where there happens to be lots of snow at his disposal.

Check out Eric's intricate work on several snow carvings he's already created this winter, along with a few amazing pumpkin carvings you have to see to believe. I can't wait to see what he carves next!

Eric lives in West Clarksville, New York where he also does professional caricatures. You can see his work and order one for yourself at Giveacaricature.com or visit his Instagram page.

Watch the creation of the Iwo Jima pumpkin created this past Halloween.