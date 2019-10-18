Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport Reopening, Now Hiring

The Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport is reopening, and they're now hiring staff for the iconic restaurant.

The iconic Forestport restaurant closed in 2017, and was purchased earlier this year by Kevin Asaro who had hoped to open the restaurant by the summer, but plans were evidently delayed.

According to a release after the March 2019 sale, "Asaro purchased a “legendary” restaurant that seats 300. The 9,500-square-foot building, located near Routes 12 and 28, sits on 4.78 acres of land, and the sale included all appliances and cookware."

Plans are moving forward. When asked when the restaurant might re-open, the Facebook page manager says they're targeting mid-November to open, but that time frame is not firm.

In an encouraging sign, the restaurant is now hiring. A post on the Buffalo Head Facebook page says they're "now accepting resumes for manager, chefs, waitresses/waiters, bartenders, hostesses, buspersons, salad prep, bakers, and dishwashers. If you're interested in applying, send resume with salary requirements, and references to asakv@aol.com.