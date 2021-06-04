Border Patrol Seizes More Than 1 Ton of Weed at Port of Buffalo

Ever since New York State took the necessary legal steps to legalize the recreational use of Marijuana, it seems like there have been more and more large drug busts at the international border crossings here in Upstate New York.

According to a Press Release issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection and Department of Homeland Security, another very large shipment of illegal marijuana was seized at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara County, New York.

Officers stopped a commercial truck that was supposedly carrying a shipment of paper. After an additional inspection, investigators were able to find 1,275 packages of marijuana. The day before investigators found another shipment of paper that contained another 1,663 pounds of marijuana.

Altogether, more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana were seized in less than 24 hours. The marijuana that was found has an estimated street value of $6 million dollars.

The Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband... I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at HSI.

-Gaetano Cordone, Acting Director of the Port of Buffalo

