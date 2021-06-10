Canadian Border May Soon Open But Not to Everyone Just Yet

The U.S./Canadian border may be opening soon after being closed to non-essential travel for more than 14 months. But not to everyone.

The current restrictions are set to end June 21 and one senior Canadian official told POLITICO., it won't change until at least early July.

Plans are being put in place to end the 14-day quarantine requirement, which includes a mandatory hotel stay, for returning residents and other authorized travelers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants at least 75 percent of Canada’s population to have their first COVID vaccine before opening the border, and 20 percent to be fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Canada should reach the 75-20 target by the first week of July at a press conference.

When the border does finally open, it'll only be for a small number of travelers. "The first step is to allow fully vaccinated individuals currently permitted to enter Canada to do so without the requirement to stay in government-authorized accommodation," Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters on Wednesday.

The 14 day quarantine and mandatory hotel stay may soon end, however, fully vaccinated travelers will still be required to take a COVID test before crossing the border and again after arriving in Canada. Plus, they'll have to quarantine until a they receive the test results, according to Reuters.

It looks like the wait to see any family and friends or just do a little travelling to the north will be a little while longer. So much for going home for the July 4 holiday. Maybe for Labor Day.

