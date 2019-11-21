Hoarding Rescue ‘Katie’ Looking For New Home

This beautiful girl is Katie who was part of the Broad St, warehouse hoarding case. After living in her foster home since May, and her foster mom says she is ready for her forever home.

Katie is a deaf 40 lb pit mix with no known behavior problems. She is happily living with 7 other dogs, she loves kids, but she does not get along with cats. She has no bite history, she's strong-willed, afraid of the dark, but that's completely normal since she depends on her sight and sense of smell. Foster mom, Jill Tietjen, sent us this video proving how sweet and happy she is.

This was the first day that I brought Katie to my home. I gave her a bath because of all of the filth she had been in for over a year.

Katie loves to be wherever you are. She's a little over 3 years old, potty trained, UTD on vaccinations. She is scheduled for spay on January 2nd. Contact Jill Tietjen for a meet and greet. Applications are on the Road to Home page.