Working Cats Available For Rodent Control In CNY

Save the life of a homeless cat by allowing it to become a working cat or barn cat. It will control rodents in return for shelter, food, water, and care.

The Humane Society of Delaware County can help place healthy cats that aren't suitable as pets in environments where they can flourish, working alongside humans to control rat and mice populations. Experience has shown that cats are more successful and productive when placed in pairs or groups, so multiple-cat adoptions are encouraged.

Where can a working cat go to work?

Barns



Stables



Garages



Outbuildings



Warehouses



Wineries



Breweries

The Humane Society of Delaware County often needs to rehome cats that either prefers an outdoors-only lifestyle or came from an outside cat colony. The working cat adoptions are completed on an "as needed" basis when the shelter needs to safely relocate feral, semi-feral, and "friendly but prefers to be outside" cats.

All working cats are spayed or neutered, tested for FELV/FIV, and vaccinated against rabies. Contact Humane Society of Delaware County if you have room in your heart and buildings for any experienced mousers. Working cats are excellent pest control for private businesses and warehouses! We operate off a waiting list, so please call 607-563-7780 to get your name added You'll be paired you up with the PURRfect cat on July 17, 2020.

Erin ​Insignia, Shelter Manager at Humane Society of Delaware County, says:

We have a ton of feral colonies that we are targeting in Sidney and Unadilla-all cats they are trapped July 16th for the feral trap, neuter and release day. They will be spayed or neutered, have a rabies shot, and an ear tip! No charge! Pick up is July 17 at the shelter

If you have outdoor cats you are hoping to rehome through our working cat program, please email darlene.burks@hsdcohio.org.

Are there any other shelters in CNY that offer this program?