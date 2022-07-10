Meet The 2022 Boilermaker Road Race Winners In Upstate New York

We are proud to provide Boilermaker Race Day coverage once again for 2022. Here's a look at the winners:

Boilermaker 15K Winners:

Male: 1st Place- Jemel Yimer Mekonnen, 25 years old of Ethiopia with a time of 42:38

Other top runners from the men's side include:

Edwin Kimutai, 29 years old of Kenya with a time of 42:40

Sam Chelanga, 37 years old of USA with a time of 43:09

Female: 1st Place- Rosemary Wanjiru, 27 years old of Kenya with a time of 48:54

Other top runners from the women's side include:

Veronicah Nyaru Wanj, 32 years old of Kenya with a time of 49:15.

Mary Munanu, 27 years old Kenya with a time of 49:30.

Birkuktayit Degefa, 31 years old of Ethiopia with a time of 49:33.

Boilermaker 5K Winners:

Male: Michael Hennelly, 22 years old of Suffern, NY 1st Place- with a time of 16:04

Other top runners from the men's side include:

Tyler Vega, 20 years old of Elkton, MD with a time of 16:34.

D Casey Malloy, 18 years old of New Hartford, NY with a time of 16:59.

Juan Angel Martinex, 44 years old of Jamesville, NY with a time of 17:31.

Female: Tricia Longo, 32 years old of Waterford, NY 1st Place- with a time of 17:49

Other top runners from the women's side include:

Veronica Dailey, 22 years old of Addison, NY with a time of 18:29.

Lejla Hrelja, 18 years old of Schenectady, NY with a time of 19:19.

Ashley Rathbun 29 years old of Springfield, NJ with a time of 20:06

Boilermaker Wheelchair Race Winner:

Male Winner : Daniel Romanchuk, 23 years old of Champaign, IL with a time of 31:33.

Female Winner: Jenna Fesemyer, 25 years old of Champaign, IL with a time of 43:01.

View all results of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race here.

Did we catch you crossing the 45th Annual Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line?

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

2022 Boilermaker Health And Wellness Expo At MVCC The Mohawk Valley Health System Health And Wellness Expo takes place on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at Mohawk Valley Community College. It's where all of the runners pick up their race numbers and information for the 15K and 5K races. Folks can also shop for official Boilermaker merchandise at the Expo.

Here's a look back at years past.

