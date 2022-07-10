Meet The 2022 Boilermaker Road Race Winners In Upstate New York
We are proud to provide Boilermaker Race Day coverage once again for 2022.
Here's a look at the winners:
Boilermaker 15K Winners:
Male: 1st Place- Jemel Yimer Mekonnen, 25 years old of Ethiopia with a time of 42:38
Other top runners from the men's side include:
Edwin Kimutai, 29 years old of Kenya with a time of 42:40
Sam Chelanga, 37 years old of USA with a time of 43:09
Female: 1st Place- Rosemary Wanjiru, 27 years old of Kenya with a time of 48:54
Other top runners from the women's side include:
Veronicah Nyaru Wanj, 32 years old of Kenya with a time of 49:15.
Mary Munanu, 27 years old Kenya with a time of 49:30.
Birkuktayit Degefa, 31 years old of Ethiopia with a time of 49:33.
Boilermaker 5K Winners:
Male: Michael Hennelly, 22 years old of Suffern, NY 1st Place- with a time of 16:04
Other top runners from the men's side include:
Tyler Vega, 20 years old of Elkton, MD with a time of 16:34.
D Casey Malloy, 18 years old of New Hartford, NY with a time of 16:59.
Juan Angel Martinex, 44 years old of Jamesville, NY with a time of 17:31.
Female: Tricia Longo, 32 years old of Waterford, NY 1st Place- with a time of 17:49
Other top runners from the women's side include:
Veronica Dailey, 22 years old of Addison, NY with a time of 18:29.
Lejla Hrelja, 18 years old of Schenectady, NY with a time of 19:19.
Ashley Rathbun 29 years old of Springfield, NJ with a time of 20:06
Boilermaker Wheelchair Race Winner:
Male Winner: Daniel Romanchuk, 23 years old of Champaign, IL with a time of 31:33.
Female Winner: Jenna Fesemyer, 25 years old of Champaign, IL with a time of 43:01.
View all results of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race here.
Did we catch you crossing the 45th Annual Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line?