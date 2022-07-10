The Boilermaker is back in July, where it belongs.

Spectators packed the course to cheer on friends and family and even strangers that will become friends at the Boilermaker Post Race Party with a cold one in hand from Saranac.

After a virtual race in 2020 and an October race in 2021, the Road Race celebrated 45 years of running this year, and the crowd, enthusiasm, and runners were ready to be back in action for Utica's second Sunday in July road race.

WIBX provided coverage of the 2022 Boilermaker beginning at 7:30 AM on Sunday, July 10.

Townsquare Media Utica FM stations were set up playing music long the 9.3-mile course with WLZW (Lite 98.7) kicking off the race at the start line, WFRG (Big Frog 104) along the Memorial Parkway near the Utica Zoo, and WOUR posted up at Utica Fire Station on Shepherd Place, near Murnane Field.

We have been at the finish line reporting winners and times, but let's see if you recognize anyone in these photos as these racers crossed the finish line.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

Here are some images of the 2022 Health and Wellness Expo at MVCC: