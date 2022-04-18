Boilermaker Champ Takes Boston Marathon Wheelchair Race, Utica Native Finishes 8th

Boilermaker Champ Takes Boston Marathon Wheelchair Race, Utica Native Finishes 8th

Getty Images

A four-time Utica Boilermaker champion in the wheelchair division claimed another victory on Monday, taking first place at the 126th Boston Marathon.

Daniel Romanchuk completed the 26.2 mile course in 1:26:58, nearly a full six minutes ahead of second place finisher Aaron Pike, another American wheelchair athlete.

Utica native Hermin Garic finished eighth, completing the course in 1:35:38, 8-minutes and 40-seconds off the pace set by Romanchuk. Garic has developed into a top level wheelchair athlete and was competing in the Boston Marathon for the first time as an elite athlete, having earned that honor after his win at the 2021 Utica Boilermaker last fall.

photo courtesy of Sitrin Healthcare
loading...

Jason Robinson, a fellow Central New Yorker from Westmoreland, participated in his first Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in 15th place (1:44:03).

Manuela Schar of Switzerland (pictured above with Romanchuk) won the women's wheelchair division with a time of 1:41:08.

Kenyan Evans Chebet was the first runner to cross the finish line, completing the course in 2:06:51. Fellow Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto finished second and third, respectively.

Peres Jepchirchir, also from Kenya, was the first women's runner to cross the line with a time of 2:21:01. Jepchirchir, 28, won gold in the 2021 Olympics, with a marathon time of 2:27:20.

This year's Boston Marathon returned to it's normally scheduled Patriot's Day date after being postponed for each of the last two-years due to COVID-19.

The Utica Boilermaker is also returning to it's 'normal' date this year, the second Sunday in July, following a pandemic-delayed race in 2021. America's Greatest 15k Road Race will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans

New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s

Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted

The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

 

Filed Under: boston marathon, daniel romanchuk, Hermin Garic
Categories: National News, Sports, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top