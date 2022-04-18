Police Are Looking for Justice for Justin, Dog Found in Syracuse

Police are looking to get answers in an animal cruelty case.

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who abused a dog being called "Justin."

The name, signifying "justice," was given to the dog posthumously after he was found on the morning of Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was found at the corner of West Lafayette Avenue and Hunt Avenue in Syracuse.

Justin was found in a blue duffle bag. He was wearing a red harness with a yellow rope. According to information from the Cuse Pit Crew, an animal rescue organization in Central New York, "(when) he was found it was clear that he had died recently."

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful in solving this case should call the Syracuse Police Department at: (315) 442.5336. Tips may also be e-mailed to the SPD's Animal Cruelty Section at animalcruelty@syracusepolice.org.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. No charges have yet been filed in this case. However, if charges are filed the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

