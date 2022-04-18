Would You Be Crazy Commuting Two Times A Week From Rome To Rochester New York?

While browsing Reddit, we stumbled on this question- Am I crazy for a 2 hour commute two times a week? Rome to Rochester New York?

A User on Reddit on the Upstate New York board named u/not_a_motivator posted about having a new job in Rochester which is mostly Hybrid. This position does require two days in the office. Here's what they wrote:

New job in Rochester, around 90k a year, it’s a hybrid position that only requires two days in office, currently we (wife and 2 kids) live just outside of Rome. My extended family is in the Lake George area and I like being about 2.5 hours away."

The user goes on to say that the way they see it, it's only at 2 hrs twice a week which would be the same as 35-40 mins daily of a commute.

Does a move make sense for a shorter commute when it’s only 2 days?

Here's what some on Reddit answered with:

1) User Banshee251- "It’s doable. If I were you I would make sure you keep the appropriate gear in your car during the winter months to keep you warm and fed for a few days if worst case scenario stuff happens."

2) User two_fathoms- "Can you pick the 2 days in the week and put them next to one another and stay in a hotel one night?"

3) User forjustonemoment- "I'd think about my hourly wage and how I value my free time. Subtracting gas/tolls and your current commuting time, and comparing the salaries, how much are you being paid/paying to drive per hour a week? What about in benefits/non-monetary gain (networking)? For example if I were to get a raise to 90k and drive 4 hrs twice a week, after taxes and gas, it would be paying me about $75 an hour to drive, which feels like a good enough rate"

What Advice Do You Have For The Poster?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?



