Hero Rescues Driver & Dog From Vehicle in NY Minutes Before it Explodes

Talk about being at the right place at the right time. A hero rescued a driver and his dog from a vehicle minutes before it exploded.

New York State Environmental Conservation Officer Franz noticed a vehicle over the edge of an embankment while on patrol on April 7. The crash was at the intersection of Route 301 and Gipsy Trail Road in the town of Carmel in Putnam County. Officer Franz sprang into action after observing a man and dog trapped inside the vehicle following the crash.

The fire was spreading quickly underneath the vehicle and the driver was unable to get out on his own.

ECO Franz crawled into the burning car through the passenger side, rescued the dog, and pulled the driver out of the mangled car, dragging him a few yards away before the car exploded into a ball of fire.

Help Arrives

Carmel firefighters and other emergency personnel quickly arrived on the scene to help Officer Franz pull the man and his dog to safety. Both were taken by Emergency Medical Services for an evaluation.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames. Environmental Conservation Officer Franz was unharmed and continued his patrol that evening.

This was all that was left of the car.

Thank you to all the first responders for their quick action and for Officer Franz being at the right place at the right time.

