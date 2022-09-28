Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs.
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
After heading to Swift Hill State Forest and searching the land, Rangers found not one, but fifteen massive marijuana plans growing in an area of the forest.
Rangers cut the plants down and "disposed" of them. No, they didn't smoke the plants. But they were forced to take them to a safe area and burn them.
Here you can see Ranger Thaine bagging up the cut plants and carrying them out of the woods to their burning spot. This is to prevent any chance of someone selling the illegally grown product.
Even though marijuana laws have changed in New York, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is still prohibited under the State's Environmental Conservation Law. You can grow them on your own property, but never on privately owned or state land.
If you're still curious as to what is and isn't allowed when it comes to marijuana or cannabis in New York State... here's what you need to know.