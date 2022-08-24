Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident.
Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
The hiker had suffered a pretty significant knee injury near the summit, making them unable to walk or put pressure on their leg. The New York State Police Aviation Team originally tried to lower down Ranger Evans to help, but the strong winds on the mountain made it unsafe to do so.
It wasn't until 6:00pm that a second attempt one mile away was successful near Indian Falls. Ranger Evans then hiked down the trail until he found the 57-year-old Schenectady native, with his 15-year-old son. He was able to provide first aid while other rescuers hiked up the entire length of the trail.
Once the additional Forest Rangers and rescuers made it to the summit, they then used backpack carriers to transport the hiker just over 3 miles down the mountain. There they were met by Lake Placid EMS.
The hiker was quickly taken to Adirondack Medical Center for their injuries. The Search and Rescue Team, along with other first responders, were able to clear the scene by 3:15am.
Just goes to show NYS Forest Rangers, Search and Rescue Teams, and first responders are always on standby in case of an emergency. They remind you to be safe in the Adirondacks and anytime you venture into the great outdoors.