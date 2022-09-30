Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash

A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation.

Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022 I-90 near mile marker 411 in New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (September 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police, 25-year-old Laura M. Winspear of Oakfield, New York was the driving a tractor trailer that crashed. Police say she "was traveling eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, she lost control of the tanker, left the roadway, and overturned several times."

Winspear had to be extricated from the tractor trailer. She was ten airlifted to Erie County Medical Center where she was treated for injuries described by officials as "non-life-threatening."

The tanker being hauled by the tractor trailer was carrying liquid manure. The manure leaked onto the road. New York State Environmental Conservation Police were called to the scene and assisted with the spill. The manure is considered to be non-hazardous.

The NYSP says, "No tickets were issued as a result of the crash."

At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, exactly what caused the driver to lose control of the tractor trailer is still under investigation.

No other physical injuries were reported.

All lanes of I-90 were reopened and traffic delays were alleviated by approximately 9:00pm.

Witnesses, drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

