Watch Trailer for ‘Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story’

Bob Dylan is heard describing his Rolling Thunder Revue tour of 1975 as a “catastrophe” in a trailer for the documentary created by Martin Scorsese.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese is to be released on Netflix on June 12, with a limited theater release the previous day. You can watch the trailer below.

In a rare interview – his first in 20 years, it’s reported – Dylan says in the film, “The tour was a catastrophe. It wasn’t a success, not if you measure success in terms of profit.” In other excerpts from his discussion, he notes that "we didn’t have enough masks on that tour,” “ Joan Baez and me could sing together in our sleep” and “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself.”

Netflix describes the documentary as “an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy” that explores the road trip in the context of “a country ripe for reinvention.” “Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians – assembled by Bob Dylan – hits the road in search of new creative horizons," a statement explained. "The resulting tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated.”

It’s the second time Dylan and Scorcese have worked together, after the release of their award-winning film No Direction Home in 2005. A 14-disc CD box set of material recorded during the Rolling Thunder Revue tour, including five full-length performances, will be released on June 7.