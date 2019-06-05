Approximately 500 employees of Remington Arms are furloughed until early August. The Ilion Free Public Library is has stepped up to help.

In late May, Remington Arms announced it would be shutting down part of its plant due to slowing sales. As a result, around 500 employees would be furloughed until early August. Those employees wouldn't see a paycheck for most of the summer.

Paesano's Pizzeria in Mohawk was the first to step up and offer a discount to any furloughed employee. Vinny and Barb Caneviva, the owners, say they just want to "help people the way we can."

Now the Ilion Free Public Library has come forward to offer what they can to support the people affected by the shutdown.

"In addition to our other free services, the library is waiving the cost of printing, copying, or faxing for any Remington Arms employees on furlough. Just show us your Remington ID. Also, if you are looking to do some home improvements during this time at home, we have tools available for check out for free!"

While no one organization can make this experience painless for the furloughed workers, every little bit helps.