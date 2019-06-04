When Did It Become Inappropriate To Call Someone Ma’am?

I like to think that I was raised to be polite. I say please and thank you and yes sir and ma'am. But not everyone appreciates it.

It's happened a couple times over the last couple years where someone will ask me something and I'll respond with "yes ma'am."

What normally follows is a dirty look and a woman whom I just offended saying, "MA'AM?!? I'm not a MA'AM!!"

I'm sorry...I was just trying to be polite. Actually, I wasn't even trying. It's been ingrained in my brain that when you're addressing a lady you call her ma'am.

When did that become offensive?

Now, I understand that assuming gender in 2019 isn't something that you should do. That isn't the intention. Responding to someone with "yes human" or "yes person" seems a little bit strange.

I'm assuming it's because people think that being called "ma'am" makes them feel old. Of course that's never how I mean it either.

I was also raised to determine whether something is offensive or not by the intent . Did someone call you a name with the intention of making you feel demeaned? Did someone want to make you feel less by calling you that? I assure you, in my case, that's never what is happening.

Is there something better that people should be using to address a lady?

How long are we going to be yelling at people for trying to be polite? Ever been yelled at for helping to hold the door? It feels the same. I know that you can hold your own door. I'm doing this to be nice! I know you're not old.

Speaking for many guys out there, I know there's a lot of work to do...but we are trying. Give us a break.

I'm just trying to be nice to you. Stop making it so hard! LOL...