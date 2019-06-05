Road trip! A life-sized Mario Kart track is officially open in Niagara Falls.

You may have raced go-carts before, but never like this. Clifton Hill's life-sized Mario Kart track is officially open.

The 42' tall track is the largest elevated track in North America, and the first of its kind in Canada. According to Clifton Hill, "The course is spread out over four acres with over 2000 linear feet of concrete racing surface, running through a four-story helical spiral followed by a two tiered coaster style ramp that runs into another spiral."

Holy cow! The great news is that the track is just a short road trip from Central New York - and is surrounded by other great attractions like Niagara Falls and the new Niagara SkyWheel, in Ontario, Canada.

What will it cost to ride the karts?

Driver $12.00 (Per 5 Minute Race)

Rider $4.00 (Per 5 Minute Race)

Drivers must have a minimum height of 58″ and maximum height 78″. For passengers, the minimum height is 40″ and maximum height 60″.

Tickets can be purchased on site or call 905-358-4793. For package information, visit www.cliftonhill.com/packages