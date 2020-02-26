Blizzard Conditions Make For Difficult to Impossible Commute

The morning commute could be next to impossible as the National Weather Service issues Blizzard Warnings in three counties.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect from 7am Thursday to 4pm Friday for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Blizzard conditions are expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet across the Tug Hill Plateau, and 1 to 2 feet for surrounding lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph will result in severe blowing and drifting snow making travel difficult to impossible.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday and Friday. Strong winds could cause some tree damage and scattered power outages.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Heavy lake effect snow is expected in northern Oneida County starting during the day Thursday. Most favorable time for steadiest snowfall and accumulation will be Thursday and again late Friday. Snowfall rates up to 2” per hour possible.

Gusty west winds will create blizzard conditions with blowing and drifting snow, and hazardous travel conditions.

Lake effect snow expected to shift to the south over Onondaga, Madison and southern Oneida Counties later Friday and continue into Saturday. Still a good deal of uncertainty in the onset of this lake band. Most favorable time for 1-2” per hour snowfall rates should be Friday night.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

There are numerous watches, warnings and advisories in effect across western, central and upstate New York.

There's a Wind Advisory for most of CNY Thursday. Gusts 40-50 mph could blow around loose outdoor objects, break tree branches and

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Central New York

In central New York, there's a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties including Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

Long duration heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating whiteout conditions.

Eastern Lake Ontario/Tug Hill

The Eastern Lake Ontario region will see snow in feet, not inches, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau. There's a WINTER STORM WATCH from Wednesday night through Saturday afternoon in Oswego, Watertown, and Lowville.

Long duration heavy lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph resulting in SIGNIFICANT blowing and drifting snow.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties

There's a Winter Weather Advisory from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected and 35 m.p.h. winds gusts. Then a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect from from 10am Thursday to 10am Saturday. 12 to 24 inches of snow is possible for areas near and along Route 28 across the western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

If you're planning to travel, you can check road conditions anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. Get up to date traffic news, receive alerts and plan your route. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our Big Frog 104 app. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Winter Weather Preparation: