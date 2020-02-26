Free Beer For Everyone On Leap Day, Feb 29th

It's 2020 and it's also a leap year. And for the first time since 1992, leap day happens to fall on a Saturday.

Miller Lite wants to celebrate the occasion by offering free cases of beer to everyone (who is of legal age)!

On February 29th, Miller Lite will post a QR code to their Instagram and Twitter accounts. Scan the code using your phone, and you'll be sent to a website where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack case of Miller Lite that has been purchased on Leap Day. Miller Lite says they'll refund the price to your Paypal account.