You Can Get A Face Mask With A Picture Of Your Face On It

When some people get lemons, they make lemonade. Take this company for example. They've taken a terrible disease and found a way to make money off of it.

There's no question that the coronavirus is taking the world by storm. So people are doing just about everything they can to protect themselves. You see people wearing masks all the time now (even though most sources say a simple mask won't protect you from the coronavirus).

But the real problem is...how do you open your phone with face ID if you have a mask on?

That's where Face ID Masks come in.

Yup...that could be a picture of your face on an N95 mask. So you can not only protect yourself from sickness, but still be able to open your phone, and you'll only look a little creepy in public.