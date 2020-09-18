Drive-Thru Food Event Today At Herkimer County Community College

A drive-thru food giveaway will be held at Herkimer County Community College.

This event is happening on Friday, September 18th, courtesy of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and the American Dairy Association North East.

Volunteers will distribute 360 boxes full of produce, meat and dairy items, starting at 11AM. Again, these items are free. All drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will put the boxes in the trunk or back seat.

No registration is required for this event. HCCC is located at 100 Reservoir Road in Herkimer. The event starts at 11AM sharp.

