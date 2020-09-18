Utica Zoo Celebrating International Red Panda Weekend

Red Pandas have become a favorite of Utica Zoo visitors here in Central New York. If you're a fan, get ready to celebrate all weekend long.

The Utica Zoo will be celebrating International Red Panda Weekend September 19th-20th to help raise awareness and funds to help support conservation efforts going on in the field. The Zoo will be continuing the tradition of raising awareness and raising funds for the Red Panda Network, a leader in conservation activities throughout China and Nepal dedicated to saving these animals from extinction.

Visitors will also be able to learn more on these adorable animals through an educational scavenger hunt. Make sure to arrive early to witness the Zoo’s Red Panda family take part in their special enrichment activities.

What will this years holiday bring to CNY? Red Panda Day in 2019 welcomed the newly birthed cubs to the Utica Zoo with plenty of fanfare, activities, and education of the threats that Red Pandas face in the wild.

Visitors are encouraged to symbolically adopt one of the Red Pandas, pick up a Red Panda gift at the Gift Shop, or become a Utica Zoo member. All of these methods of support will help the Utica Zoo continue to care for their Red Pandas and continue to support conservation efforts in the field.

The Utica Zoo is open from 10am-4pm every day of the week. Social distancing measures and mask requirements are still in place to ensure the safety of all visitors, the Utica Zoo staff, and their animals. For more information about this, or anything Utica Zoo related, visit their website.