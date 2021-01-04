Bills’ Stefon Diggs Proves There’s No Bad Time to Practice Good Dental Hygiene

Do you floss every day? If the answer is no, you might just need to take a page out of Stefon Diggs' book because he truly believes there is no bad time to practice good dental hygiene.

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver was caught flossing on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. And by flossing, we don't mean the trendy new dance move all the kids are doing these days. We mean he was cleaning his teeth with a strand of floss... on live TV.

After a couple of standout plays in the second quarter, Diggs made his way to the Bills' bench and when the camera panned to him, he gave the game's announcers quite the laugh and something to talk about.

"You know who leads the league in receiving yards coming into today? The man with some of the best dental hygiene in the NFL," play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said during Sunday's game. "What is that? What is that?"

The Bills displayed no mercy while playing the Dolphins, and even with numerous second-string players in for the second half of the game, Buffalo came out on top 56-26.

This weekend, the Bills will play in their first playoff game since 1995, going up against the 11-5 Indianapolis Colts January 9 at 1:05 p.m. EST. Fans will be allowed in Bills Stadium in Orchard Park for the first time this season, after Governor Cuomo allowed the organization to sell 6,700 tickets to season ticketholders ahead of the team's playoff berth.