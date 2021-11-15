Stefon Diggs Gives Out an Early Christmas Gift to Bills Fans After Win [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills clearly got their groove back on Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. They blew out their division rival, 45-17, and the score was 38-3 at one point in the third quarter.

The offense and defense played lights out. On offense, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his best game of the season, catching 8 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs isn't shy of helping fans before and after the game, and even though it was a road game in the Meadowlands, Diggs showed that once again after the win on Sunday.

He took off his game cleats before exiting the field and tossed them up for Bills fans above. Check out the video below, courtesy of Josh Reed of WIVB.

Those cleats were worn during a 162 receiving yard performance, so fans definitely wanted them, as evidence by the screaming.

Diggs is known for what he does before the game, playing catch with kids in the stands, which has become a tradition for him.

The Bills are now 6-3 and go back home to Highmark Stadium for a game against the Indianapolis Colts for a 1 pm kickoff next Sunday. The game is the last one before the Bills travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Thanksgiving night, November 25th. The game marks the second Thanksgiving matchup for the Bills in three years (Dallas in 2019).

The Bills are still a half game ahead of the New England Patriots for the AFC East division lead. They're currently second in the AFC, overall.

