Upstate NY Eatery Given Title of Best Mac & Cheese in the State

Is there a better comfort food than mac and cheese? Don't bother answering, we'll answer for you: No. No there is not.

For one, it's incredibly versatile, and almost no two mac & cheese dishes are alike. You can experiment with the types of cheeses used (the more the better), different pasta shapes, or extra savory ingredients (bacon anyone).

Mac and cheese is not exactly a rarity in restaurants. You can throw a rock and hit a food joint that serves it. That's what makes being crowned "the best" all the more impressive. More impressive still, is that a restaurant UPSTATE has been given that distinction. New York City, from its sheer size alone, often boasts "The Best" of any number of dishes statewide.

The website Tasting Table recently surveyed the best mac & cheese in all 50 states. So where can you find the best in New York?

DRUTHERS BREWING CO.

With locations in Albany, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady, Druthers Brewing Co. is doing something right besides just beer. Here's what Tasting Table said:

The best mac and cheese in New York hides outside New York City. Up against 30 other restaurants, Druther's Brewing Co. won first place in the 2022 Mac-N-Cheese Bowl for its signature dish (via Times Union). Although its menu changes with the seasons, it serves up options like its famous "Druther's Mac" with a whopping seven-cheese sauce, homemade create di-Gallo pasta, and a house chip and panko topping.

Next time you're in the Capital Region, stop by Druthers and judge for yourself!

