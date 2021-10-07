World’s Longest Christmas Lights Display is Worth Short Drive From Utica

You can see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world this holiday season. The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's only a short drive from central New York. Now that the Canadian border is open for non-essential travel, you can actually go.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 13, 2021, through February 21, 2022, to light up Niagara Falls for 101 Nights, almost doubling the time you can discover the winter magic of twinkling lights and larger than life displays. There are plenty of wide-open park spaces to make it easy for social distancing.

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays. This year the Winter Festival of Lights will have two parts.

Holiday – Part 1 will run from November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022, featuring 3D animal and holiday-themed displays, including the popular Dufferin Islands loop within Niagara Parks.

Winter Wonderland – Part 2 will run from January 10 – February 21, 2022, with a focus on a winter wonderland and love-themed displays. The Festival route will change slightly and new displays will replace the holiday-themed displays. 3D animals from Dufferin Islands will magically appear in other areas within the tourism district.

New this year is live entertainment on the weekends.

You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.