New York Forest Rangers May Not Wear Capes, But They Are Heroes

Seeing what they do in just a week will prove that.

Unlike many jobs, the actual job description for a Forest Ranger is hard to define. For anyone holding that position, there is no normal day at work.

Prescribed Burns

This actually was training and it was vital for the environment in Suffolk County this past week. Numerous rangers took part in the burn. Prescribed Burns do happen all across the state, here it was to protect the habitat for certain Rattlesnakes.

Something A Little More Simple

Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department has a new UTV, a Forest Ranger actually is who teaches them not only how to use it, but how to operate it during a wildfire as well.

More Training

Just like above with a UTV, Forest Rangers also need to know what to do in water. Airboat training occurred in Chenango County. Head further Upstate to North River and Forest Rangers learned about rescuing in swift waters, which occurs all too often.

A Scary Rescue

There are moments where these Forest Rangers even save lives. They did just this past week, as they do week in and week out. Forest Ranger Dormer is to thank in this April 8th rescue of a man with a lower leg injury. Even something to the extent of a leg injury could be catastrophic in the woods of New York State. The victim of the injury was accessed, had their leg stabilized, and was loaded onto an ATV where they were transported to an awaiting ambulance.

Some weeks, not many rescues happen. But each week, these Rangers need to be prepared for the worst. This past week, they trained a lot so they can make those rescues in the future.

To all the Forest Rangers in New York State, thank you!

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

