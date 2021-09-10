Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard Named #1 In The Country By USA Today

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard in Lafayette has been named the Best Apple Orchard in America by USA Today.

Beak & Skiff has now won the publication’s 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards four times, previously taking the top spot in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

USA Today’s 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards are held annually, highlighting the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do

“We are beyond grateful to be recognized by USA Today readers as America’s Best Apple Orchard for another year,” said Eddie Brennan, President of Beak & Skiff. “To be listed among so many other prominent apple farms is a distinction in itself and we are so proud of the entire Beak & Skiff team for the year round work they do to make our apple orchard so special. We take immense pride in the atmosphere and experience we cultivate for our guests, along with the quality of apples and products our orchard produces. It is very fulfilling to see that effort and passion resonate with our visitors and look forward to all that’s to come.”

Since 1911, Beak & Skiff has grown from a small apple farm in Lafayette to an orchard.with over 350,000 apple trees that are all hand-harvested and hand-pruned over the winter.

The 110-year-old family-owned-and-operated orchard is also well known for their production of hard cider, spirits and wine, with their brand of alcoholic beverages,1911 Established.

Their newest business division, Beak & Skiff Researh, uses their own industrial grown hemp to create high-quality CDB Products including the first USDA-certified Organic CBD sparkling Water.

