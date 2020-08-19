Be One With Nature in a Magical Adirondack Mountains Tree House

Be one with nature in a tree house in the Adirondack Mountains.

This magical tree house is tucked away in the Adirondacks near Lake Placid, New York, and is the ideal spot for a glamping getaway for two. Inside, you'll find a comfortable double bed. The tree house is furnished to rustic standards, with ample natural light, so you can enjoy getting back in touch with nature while still being comfortable. Private bathroom facilities are located just a short walk from the tree house and offer hot showers.

Out on the deck, you can escape into the pages of a novel from the collection of books or simply contemplate life in a hammock while the surrounding nature provides a soothing soundtrack. Additionally, there is a cooking area where you can whip up a meal. There's also a campfire, ideal for sharing stories while roasting s'mores.

Cell service may be tricky in the mountains. So plan on getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to disconnect and recharge.

Your hosts, Sheila & Bob, love to share their property and will do anything within their power to make sure you have an amazing experience, not only on their property, but for your entire Adirondack adventure. There's even a surprise waiting for each guest when they check in.

Book your magical tree house getaway to the Adirondack Mountains at Glampinghub.com for around $300 a night.