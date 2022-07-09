It's always good to bring home the bacon...until now. There's a massive bacon recall and it affects consumers here in New York State. Most people love the crispy, crunchy, flavorful delight, whether it be for breakfast or on a burger or even a donut. But before you go frying some up, you need to check the package you have in your refrigerator. according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service a 'Ready To Eat' bacon product has been recalled.

More Than 185,000 Of Bacon Recalled Across U.S., Including New York State

According to an announcement from the FSIS, Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., which is based in Sioux Falls, Iowa, recalled more than 185,000 pounds of ready to eat bacon. It also includes the bacon used in or on other products - including pizza, salads, wraps, pasta, and more. The USDA warns consumers that the bacon may be contaminated with metal. The bacon was distributed and sold nationwide, including in New York.

The products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 27384” in the USDA inspection mark:

- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

- 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

The recall announcement was made on May 20, 2022, but many of the items that include the recalled bacon as an ingredient, like the frozen pizza and frozen pasta (see product labels below), may still be in your freezer.

You can view all of the packages of the products affected by the Smithfield recall here.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, you should throw them out or take them back to the store where you purchased them. You can contact the Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.

Is it just me, or does it seem like every day there is a new food recall? What is going on with these companies and the USDA? I'm going to need them to do better, way better!

