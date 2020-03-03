Have You Tried Wendy’s Breakfast?

Wendy's is now serving breakfast nationwide. Have you tried it yet? I did, and this is what I thought of it.

I ordered a sausage egg and cheese croissant meal. It came with your choice of drink and steak fries. I enjoyed my sandwich and the fries, even though after I ordered it, I saw the Breakfast Baconader.

When I first saw Baconater on the menu, I just thought it was their cheeseburger with bacon. I didn't realize that the breakfast version comes with egg, cheese, sausage, and if I remember correctly, 6 slices of bacon.

Chris ordered the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and she loved it. I thought my croissant was a little small, and Chris' biscuit was just as small, if not smaller. When I mentioned that to Chris, she kept telling me this is the perfect size.

My only negative comment about their breakfast was their coffee I thought the coffee was very weak. In fact, to me, it tasted like coffee flavored water. I'm not sure if that was just an issue with their coffee pot, maybe? Maybe I got the first cup of the day so is a little water down? I don't know, but the coffee was very weak.

Next time I go, I'm definitely getting that Breakfast Baconater.